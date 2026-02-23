Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Appears To Dispute Report About His Career

Just days after a report suggested his football future may be in serious doubt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah appears to be pushing back.

A recent report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com indicated that Owusu-Koramoah is “doubtful at best” to ever return to the playing field following the serious neck injury he suffered in 2024. The collision, which required immediate medical attention and ended his season, cast significant uncertainty over the former Pro Bowl linebacker’s career.

However, Owusu-Koramoah may not be ready to accept that narrative.

“Someone catch me up on the news?” Owusu-Koramoah wrote.

It would appear JOK disagrees with the report of his football days being over. 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4SvsNB1pf — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) February 22, 2026

While he did not directly address the report or provide any medical update, the message suggested that Owusu-Koramoah does not agree with the idea that his playing days are definitively over.

The Browns linebacker has remained largely quiet throughout his recovery process. After the injury, he shared a heartfelt message thanking fans and expressing faith in his medical team.

At this stage, there has been no official announcement from the Browns regarding his long-term status. As with any serious neck injury, the ultimate decision will hinge on medical evaluations and risk assessments.

For now, however, it appears Owusu-Koramoah is not publicly conceding anything.

Whether this turns into a formal statement or simply remains a cryptic post, one thing is clear — JOK isn’t ready for anyone else to write the ending to his football story just yet.

NEXT:

Insider Floats Move That Could Affect Dillon Gabriel