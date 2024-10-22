Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earns Top PFF Grade

The Cleveland Browns were unable to win their Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the defense was not the reason behind their team’s loss.

Cleveland’s defense held quarterback Joe Burrow to 181 yards but gave up two passing touchdowns on the afternoon, sacking the signal-caller three times during the game.

The Browns’ run defense, however, was on point.

Cleveland held the Bengals to 59 rushing yards, allowing only 2.3 yards per rush.

Those numbers include a pair of long runs by running back Chase Brown (22 yards) and Ja’Marr Chase (11) yards.

PFF – an organization that weekly grades players’ efforts – praised one member of the Browns’ run defense as having the highest run defense grade for Week 7.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned that score according to an X post by the account PFF CLE Browns.

The best run defense grade in Week 7: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 94.2 💪 pic.twitter.com/fs0AE2PDD9 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 22, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah finished with a 94.2 run defense grade to lead his teammates in their stellar performance.

Overall, Owusu-Koramoah finished with seven tackles, including four solo stops.

The Pro Bowl linebacker is the leading tackler for the Browns this season, recording 54 tackles in the seven games he’s played in 2024.

He’s also produced two sacks and seven tackles for losses on the season.

Against the pass, Owusu-Koramoah has defended three passes while also picking off one earlier this season.

With less than half the season finished, his stats are tracking higher than his previous best in 2023, the campaign when he made his first Pro Bowl roster.

Owusu-Koramoah was a second-round selection by the Browns during the 2021 NFL Draft, and this offseason he signed a three-year contract extension to remain in Cleveland.

