Gregg Williams Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns’ Tackling Issues

Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked first in multiple categories defensively as the team offered up a historically good defense.

Part of that was having a strong defensive front that could create havoc on opposing backfields.

The other part of that defense was a strong defensive backfield that could keep opponents from catching passes.

Neither have excelled thus far in 2024.

That’s not the only issue the Browns have on defense, according to analyst and the team’s former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

On the “Baskin And Phelps” show Tuesday afternoon, Williams explained why his teams were well-prepared to tackle their opponents on game day (via X).

“There’s only two tempos of practice in Gregg Williams’ mind,” Williams said, adding, “One is walk-through. And second, is f’in go.”

“When you cannot practice that way,” Williams expounded, “those kind of guys go up in the stands and sell beer.”

Williams added that it was not just a Browns’ issue.

Indeed, Williams believes that the problem is across the league in terms of having the proper techniques and foundation to teach the process.

Williams believes that comes from the accountability of the head coach and the coordinators in charge of the defense.

The former defensive coordinator explained that his teams practiced tackling every single day to ensure that on game days, the players were ready to bring down their opponents.

Cleveland returns home this week to face the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, the second game during the team’s three-game homestand.

