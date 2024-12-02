Browns Nation

Monday, December 2, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Has Impressive Stat In Past 4 Games

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

One of the few bright spots for the Cleveland Browns this season has been the play of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

He has given them a boost lately, especially after they traded away five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in October.

On Monday, the Browns will visit Jeudy’s former team, the Denver Broncos, and he will look to continue the recent hot streak he has been on.

In his last four games, he has collected 379 receiving yards, which is fourth in the NFL during that span, per BrownsMuse.

Jeudy, who was the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft, spent each of his first four seasons with the Broncos while they had a revolving door at the quarterback position.

He caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, and in 2022, he had 67 catches, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He was traded to the Browns during the offseason for 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks, and the 25-year-old appears to be one young player who can be a legitimate building block for the Browns moving forward.

The Browns appear to be in retooling mode right now — many believe injured quarterback Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played his last game for them, and they also traded 32-year-old defensive end Za’Darius Smith just prior to the trade deadline.

