Browns Nation

Monday, December 2, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Offensive Lineman Linked To Browns In 2025 Mock Draft

Offensive Lineman Linked To Browns In 2025 Mock Draft

cleveland browns draft
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns were expected to be a playoff team this season.

Not only has that not been the case, but they could also be looking at one of the worst records in the National Football League.

That has not been very pleasant for the team and the fans alike.

But if there’s a silver lining about this dismal season, it is that they will finally have their first-round pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, PFF projected that they could end up with the No. 8 selection, which they would use to get LSU star OT Will Campbell.

They argue that with the way the Browns’ offensive line has struggled, and given that they’re up in age for the most part, Campbell gives them a solid option to build around for years to come:

“With offensive tackle Jedrick Wills set to hit free agency and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller aging into their 30s and nearing free agency the following year, the Browns need reinforcements. Campbell offers one of the highest ceilings among blockers in this class and could thrive as a full-time guard at the next level,” Sikkema said.

As much as some analysts argue that Jameis Winston could be a long-term solution, which might be the case, that first-round pick would be put to better use on a franchise quarterback.

If they only decide to focus on their offensive line, then Campbell might be the guy they need to lead them into the future.

Browns Nation