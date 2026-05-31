Myles Garrett Shares Update On Social Media Amid OTAs

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is currently away from the team during OTAs. His attendance isn’t required, but his absence has certainly been a distraction and a hot topic this summer.

Recently, Garrett posted a video on social media, which could be a hint about his future with the organization.

“Make Them Count,” Garrett posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Garrett (@flash_garrett)

The video shows Garrett on a vacation while a song plays in the background, hinting that Garrett just wants his freedom. This could mean nothing, or it could be a sign that Garrett is done with the Browns organization and wants to move on.

The organization already gave Garrett a hefty extension in the hopes that it would be the end of this drama.

His absence wouldn’t be as big a deal if the team didn’t have a new head coach in Todd Monken. It’s not a good look for Garrett to miss out on time with his new coach and bonding with his teammates. Garrett is supposed to be the leader on defense.

At the end of the day, there’s not a ton that can be done about this situation. Garrett will eventually be forced to attend mandatory minicamp. He’s locked into a long-term deal, so he can’t leave on his own anytime soon. The Browns have little incentive to trade the best pass rusher in the league.

Garrett decided to sign this long-term deal with the team, knowing this roster wasn’t ready to win right away. The front office has done a great job of turning around this team, but it’s a process. Garrett is the veteran and the leader of this defense, so he needs to start acting like it.

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