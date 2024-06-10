Jerry Jeudy Shows Off New Look

In March, the Cleveland Browns used a pair of third-day draft picks to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos.

While fans paying attention to the team’s voluntary OTA sessions have seen glimpses of the former first-round draft pick in action, the practice uniforms offered little insight into how Jeudy would appear in a Cleveland uniform.

Until Monday, that is.

Jeudy shared a Browns’ Twitter post from the team’s media day, showing off the wide receiver in his new uniform for the first time.

first look at @jerryjeudy in the full threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/FOBOoykHMZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 10, 2024

Jeudy wore a white arm sleeve on his left arm as well as white Nike gloves to accentuate his appearance.

The wide receiver is wearing a helmet with the team’s new white facemask, a look the Browns sported until 2006 and are using again in 2024.

Cleveland signed Jeduy to a three-year, $52 million contract extension after the trade, locking in the No. 15 overall draft selection in 2020 beyond his rookie deal.

The Browns are expected to use Jeudy prominently in the team’s new-look offense under former Buffalo Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey’s schemes showcase three- and four-receiver sets, allowing the Browns to spread the field and give playmakers space to operate.

In Denver, Jeudy played in 57 games for the Broncos and accumulated 3,053 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons.

His best season was 2022 as he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos.

In Cleveland, Jeudy presumably will be paired in the starting lineup with five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and fourth-year player Elijah Moore.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Pressure To Have Strong Season Is On 1 Browns Player