Analyst Believes Pressure To Have Strong Season Is On 1 Browns Player

After the Browns made their second playoff appearance under head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry last season, both individuals received a contract extension last week to reward Cleveland’s progress.

With their futures assured, the pressure to take the Browns on a deeper playoff run has shifted from the coach and GM to one of the players, according to analyst Ken Carman.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” this week, Carman placed the pressure solely on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulders to take the team to the next level.

“If he doesn’t have a good season this year, I don’t know how you can defend any of it,” Carman said of expectations surrounding Watson’s play in 2024.

Thoughts on Deshaun Watson entering the season? @KenCarman reveals where he sees Watson fitting in amongst the top QBs and leaves @SportsBoyTony wondering if that will be enough for this team and #Browns fans

Carman directed the mounting pressure at Watson after the quarterback received a pass for appearing in only 12 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and offseason issues.

The analyst also noted that the timetable is expedited as other key players are getting older or face pending contract extensions, and the window around a potential Super Bowl run can close quickly.

Carman also said he believes Watson will have a strong year, noting that he will rate among the top 15 quarterbacks this season.

The analyst suggested that a performance of that caliber would lead the Browns to a postseason berth in 2024.

Moving beyond making a playoff appearance in consecutive seasons would center on whether Watson is the quarterback that could lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance or not, Carman concluded.

