Jerry Jeudy’s Production Has Hit A New Low

Cleveland Browns fans were excited when the team acquired Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos.

He had a career year in 2024, going for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, an indication that he could be a key part of this offense for years to come.

Jeudy hasn’t gotten off to the same strong start this season, ranking third on the team in receiving yards behind Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku.

In the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots, he was completely shut down, finishing with zero catches on two targets.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi noted that this is Jeudy’s first game without a catch since week 10 of the 2022 season.

“Browns WR Jerry Jeudy finished the game with zero catches on two targets. First time he’s finished with a game with 0 catches since Week 10 of the 2022 season,” Oyefusi wrote.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy finished the game with zero catches on two targets. First time he's finished with a game with 0 catches since Week 10 of the 2022 season. Kevin Stefanski: "I need to do a better job, obviously. Jerry needs to get the football. We have to do a better job."… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 26, 2025

It doesn’t appear that Jeudy has done anything wrong in practice or within the locker room.

It may simply be that the game script hasn’t worked in his favor.

The Browns trailed for most of their matchup against the Patriots this week, forcing them to lean heavily on the passing game in an effort to climb back into it.

Those targets primarily went to Fannin and Njoku, along with rookie running back Dylan Sampson, who had five catches for 29 yards.

Jeudy hasn’t said anything about his lack of usage, at least publicly, but if this trend continues, fans might want to be on the lookout for mysterious social media posts or other outbursts from the young WR.

