Jim Schwartz Details What Happened On Blown Coverages Against Chargers

The Cleveland Browns kept it close vs. the Los Angeles Chargers for the most part.

Unfortunately, a couple of miscues led to big plays, which cost them the game.

When asked about that, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz shared his breakdown of what happened (via Scott Petrak).

Said first was poor execution, one of guys took an educated guess and tried to make a big play.

The second one, 8 guys were playing one call, 3 guys playing another. He took responsibility.

He blamed one player for making an educated guess and trying to make a big play when he shouldn’t have to on the first touchdown.

For the other one, he took the blame for miscommunication with his players, as eight defenders were calling one play while the other three were calling another.

Truthfully, it’s not very common to see a veteran and savvy coach like Schwartz make this kind of mistake.

Even in their struggles, the Browns have stood firm, and that should remain true for as long as he is in charge.

The New Orleans Saints also punished the Atlanta Falcons with some big and explosive plays last week, and that should be a point of emphasis for this team when they hit the road for Sunday’s matchup.

Like Justin Herbert, Derek Carr also has a strong arm and won’t hesitate to sling the pigskin down the field if the Browns’ defense gives him an inch of space.

Then again, given their current coaching and injury situation, the Browns should find more success against the Saints’ banged-up offense than they had against Jim Harbaugh’s team last week.

