Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jim Schwartz Details What Happened On Blown Coverages Against Chargers

Jim Schwartz Details What Happened On Blown Coverages Against Chargers

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.
(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns kept it close vs. the Los Angeles Chargers for the most part.

Unfortunately, a couple of miscues led to big plays, which cost them the game.

When asked about that, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz shared his breakdown of what happened (via Scott Petrak).

He blamed one player for making an educated guess and trying to make a big play when he shouldn’t have to on the first touchdown.

For the other one, he took the blame for miscommunication with his players, as eight defenders were calling one play while the other three were calling another.

Truthfully, it’s not very common to see a veteran and savvy coach like Schwartz make this kind of mistake.

Even in their struggles, the Browns have stood firm, and that should remain true for as long as he is in charge.

The New Orleans Saints also punished the Atlanta Falcons with some big and explosive plays last week, and that should be a point of emphasis for this team when they hit the road for Sunday’s matchup.

Like Justin Herbert, Derek Carr also has a strong arm and won’t hesitate to sling the pigskin down the field if the Browns’ defense gives him an inch of space.

Then again, given their current coaching and injury situation, the Browns should find more success against the Saints’ banged-up offense than they had against Jim Harbaugh’s team last week.

NEXT:  Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation