Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

At least for now, the Cleveland Browns will continue to roll with Jameis Winston.

The former No. 1 pick will be the starter vs. the New Orleans Saints.

He got a vote of confidence, even after a three-interception performance vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Notably, he seems to have the full support of the coaching staff and his teammates, who all believe he gives them the best opportunity to win right now.

When asked about that, veteran guard Joel Bitonio praised him for his positive energy (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Joel Bitonio on why Jameis Winston is the right QB now for the team. pic.twitter.com/HlcYwm3QZl — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 14, 2024

In addition, Bitonio talked about how Winston takes it one play at a time, lauding him for having a short memory and just focusing on what’s next.

That’s a blessing and a curse.

The turnovers or the miscues have never altered Winston’s confidence.

He will keep playing his game, even if he throws back-to-back interceptions.

Professional athletes must have that kind of short memory to bounce back, although the problem with Winston is that he doesn’t seem to learn from his mistakes.

You never know what version of him you’re going to get.

Sometimes, you might get the best and the worst of him in the same game.

But even with the bad, there’s plenty to like about his game.

Few quarterbacks in the league possess his arm talent and athleticism, and despite his volatility, when at his best, he can dissect any defense.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston