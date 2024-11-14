Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

At least for now, the Cleveland Browns will continue to roll with Jameis Winston.

The former No. 1 pick will be the starter vs. the New Orleans Saints.

He got a vote of confidence, even after a three-interception performance vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Notably, he seems to have the full support of the coaching staff and his teammates, who all believe he gives them the best opportunity to win right now.

When asked about that, veteran guard Joel Bitonio praised him for his positive energy (via Fred Greetham).

In addition, Bitonio talked about how Winston takes it one play at a time, lauding him for having a short memory and just focusing on what’s next.

That’s a blessing and a curse.

The turnovers or the miscues have never altered Winston’s confidence.

He will keep playing his game, even if he throws back-to-back interceptions.

Professional athletes must have that kind of short memory to bounce back, although the problem with Winston is that he doesn’t seem to learn from his mistakes.

You never know what version of him you’re going to get.

Sometimes, you might get the best and the worst of him in the same game.

But even with the bad, there’s plenty to like about his game.

Few quarterbacks in the league possess his arm talent and athleticism, and despite his volatility, when at his best, he can dissect any defense.

NEXT:  Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation