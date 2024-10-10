Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders

This past Sunday, the Cleveland Browns traveled east hoping to right the ship and defeat a good Washington Commanders squad.

Instead, the team limped back to Ohio after a 34-13 dismantling.

Cleveland’s defense looked awful as Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 238 yards and a touchdown and running back Brian Robinson added two touchdowns.

During the game, Washington had its way against the Browns for several big plays, as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz pointed out on Thursday.

“We have to make at least half those plays,” said Schwartz, via Tom Withers on X.

Browns DC Jim Schwartz bemoans 7 plays last week that went for 280 yards. It offset a decent effort. "We have to make at least half those plays," he said. pic.twitter.com/p0V0nurCEZ — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 10, 2024

One year after finishing 13th in the NFL in points against, the Browns D is currently 23rd, giving up an average of 24.2 points per game.

The unit doesn’t resemble anything like last year’s group that frequently made plays and came up big in key moments.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, the heart and soul of the team, has dealt with foot and Achilles injuries and has tallied just four sacks and nine combined tackles.

Fellow end Za’Darius Smith has been steady, not great, with three sacks and 13 total tackles.

The only interception posted by the defense this season has been by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Cornerback Denzel Ward has nine passes broken up which leads the team.

No other member of the secondary has more than two.

Schwartz is spot on in his assessment of the defense after the Washington game.

If Cleveland hopes to bounce back this year, the unit will have to make more plays each game and play with a serious sense of urgency.

NEXT:

Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles