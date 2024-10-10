Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 10, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

This past Sunday, the Cleveland Browns traveled east hoping to right the ship and defeat a good Washington Commanders squad.

Instead, the team limped back to Ohio after a 34-13 dismantling.

Cleveland’s defense looked awful as Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 238 yards and a touchdown and running back Brian Robinson added two touchdowns.

During the game, Washington had its way against the Browns for several big plays, as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz pointed out on Thursday.

“We have to make at least half those plays,” said Schwartz, via Tom Withers on X.

One year after finishing 13th in the NFL in points against, the Browns D is currently 23rd, giving up an average of 24.2 points per game.

The unit doesn’t resemble anything like last year’s group that frequently made plays and came up big in key moments.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, the heart and soul of the team, has dealt with foot and Achilles injuries and has tallied just four sacks and nine combined tackles.

Fellow end Za’Darius Smith has been steady, not great, with three sacks and 13 total tackles.

The only interception posted by the defense this season has been by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Cornerback Denzel Ward has nine passes broken up which leads the team.

No other member of the secondary has more than two.

Schwartz is spot on in his assessment of the defense after the Washington game.

If Cleveland hopes to bounce back this year, the unit will have to make more plays each game and play with a serious sense of urgency.

NEXT:  Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

browns helmets

5 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

12 mins ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Bubba Ventrone Believes 1 Browns Player Is 'Close' To Return

19 mins ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Cleveland Mayor Reveals Challenges To Keep Browns In Downtown Stadium

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Trade Rumors

2 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles

4 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Doesn't Believe It's Time To Panic About Browns

5 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson's Struggles

5 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

9 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Suggests Deshaun Watson Is 'Leaving Throws On The Field'

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Lead NFL With 20 Players Listed On Injury Report

10 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Wild Stat To Show Browns' 'Historically Bad Start' To Season

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes Vikings Could Be Interested In 1 Browns Player

10 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Worked Out 4 Players On Wednesday

22 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Player Makes A Strong Statement About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

24 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Hanford Dixon Has High Praise For Browns Defender

1 day ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kurt Warner attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kurt Warner Reveals What Change The Browns Should Make

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence On Calls For Him To Be Benched

1 day ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Charley Hughlett of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England.

Browns Announce Roster Move With Charley Hughlett

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Martin Emerson's Early Season Struggles

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Made A Decision About Play-Calling Duties

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

7 Browns Players Not Expected To Practice On Wednesday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Radio Host Reveals His Grade For Kevin Stefanski This Season

1 day ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Brady Quinn Calls Out Browns Organization

1 day ago

Browns Nation