Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles

The Cleveland Browns are currently struggling at 1-4.

They are struggling on both sides of the ball, and it doesn’t get any easier for them as a very talented Eagles team awaits their arrival in Week Six.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a message for the team while speaking to the Cleveland media on Thursday.

“When we get out of this, we’ll be battle-tested and we’ll be stronger for it,” Schwartz said.

"Persevering through those tough times…is what defines you as a team" pic.twitter.com/1XJzhJVZvJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 10, 2024

The Browns have a very talented roster, but they simply have not played enough complementary football.

The defense has given up 20+ points in four of their five games, but quarterback Deshaun Watson and the offense might be the biggest issue in Cleveland.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense has yet to put up 20 or more points in a game this season.

Watson’s performances have been poor, and that is putting it nicely.

In the three injury-riddled and sub-par seasons that Watson has played in Cleveland, he has never had a QBR above 43.0.

If this team is going to improve itself, it starts with the former Pro Bowl signal-caller and national champion.

A win on the road in a hostile place like Philadelphia this weekend could get this team going in the right direction.

