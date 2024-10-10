Browns Nation

Thursday, October 10, 2024
Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles

By
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are currently struggling at 1-4.

They are struggling on both sides of the ball, and it doesn’t get any easier for them as a very talented Eagles team awaits their arrival in Week Six.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a message for the team while speaking to the Cleveland media on Thursday.

“When we get out of this, we’ll be battle-tested and we’ll be stronger for it,” Schwartz said.

The Browns have a very talented roster, but they simply have not played enough complementary football.

The defense has given up 20+ points in four of their five games, but quarterback Deshaun Watson and the offense might be the biggest issue in Cleveland.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense has yet to put up 20 or more points in a game this season.

Watson’s performances have been poor, and that is putting it nicely.

In the three injury-riddled and sub-par seasons that Watson has played in Cleveland, he has never had a QBR above 43.0.

If this team is going to improve itself, it starts with the former Pro Bowl signal-caller and national champion.

A win on the road in a hostile place like Philadelphia this weekend could get this team going in the right direction.

Timothy Lindsey
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Timothy Lindsey
Contributor at Browns Nation
Timothy Lindsey has covered the NFL, NBA, and MLB for popular sites such as Sports Illustrated, FanSided, and Sportskeeda.

Browns Nation