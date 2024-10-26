Browns Nation

Saturday, October 26, 2024
Jim Schwartz Reveals His Scouting Report On Lamar Jackson

By
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a difficult task ahead of them on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, who are bringing a 5-game winning streak with them to Huntington Bank Field, where the Browns will also be looking to put an end to a 5-game losing streak.

The defense will have its hands full with two of the best in the business in Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson rushing all over the league through seven weeks, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently shared his scouting report on the 2-time MVP.

Schwartz had plenty of positive things to say about Jackson during his press conference in the days leading up to the game on Sunday, saying about Lamar, “He’s gone from a run-first quarterback to a pass-first quarterback that can make plays with his feet.”

It’s the ultimate compliment for a guy who many insulted by labeling him a running back years ago prior to draft night but after two MVPs and countless other accolades, Jackson continues to improve and has taken his passing to another level so far this season.

Jackson has 15 touchdowns and two interceptions through seven games and has a career-high 68.2 percent completion percentage.

This offense has put up at least 28 points in each of its last five games and been the main reason why it has won all of those games, and if the 1-6 Browns have any hope of turning this season around with Jameis Winston under center, it has to start on Sunday against a difficult foe.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

