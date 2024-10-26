Analyst Believes 2 Browns Player Will Benefit From Jameis Winston At QB

The Cleveland Browns lost their quarterback for the season, but that might actually be good news for some players.

Deshaun Watson failed to develop a strong rapport with any of his receivers this season.

Whether it was because of health, the system, poor offensive line play, or whatnot, the fact of the matter is that the passing game struggled as a whole with Watson out there.

That’s why analyst Dr. Roto firmly expects David Njoku to have a strong rest of the season now that Jameis Winston is set to take over at quarterback (via Sirius XM Fantasy).

With Jameis Winston taking over at QB in Cleveland, @DrRoto has high hopes for David Njoku and the rest of the #Browns offense going forward.#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/FDOaBgTCtd — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) October 26, 2024

He pointed out that Njoku finished the last game with ten receptions for 76 yards, putting up his best game of the season.

He also thinks that Jerry Jeudy might finally break out after a slow start to the campaign.

Whether it’s with Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it’s hard to envision the Browns’ passing game faring any worse than it has so far.

Ken Dorsey will take over play-calling duties from Kevin Stefanski, and that could also have a strong impact on how the offense looks going forward.

Njoku was coming off a breakout season, and even though he got hurt and spent some time on the shelf, it was still disappointing to see him struggle to get much going this time around.

And with Watson most likely playing his final snap for the Browns already, this will be a prime opportunity to show that he could be the team’s primary weapon in the passing game for years to come.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Trade Deadline Plans