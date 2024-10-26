Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, October 26, 2024
Analyst Believes 2 Browns Player Will Benefit From Jameis Winston At QB

By
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost their quarterback for the season, but that might actually be good news for some players.

Deshaun Watson failed to develop a strong rapport with any of his receivers this season.

Whether it was because of health, the system, poor offensive line play, or whatnot, the fact of the matter is that the passing game struggled as a whole with Watson out there.

That’s why analyst Dr. Roto firmly expects David Njoku to have a strong rest of the season now that Jameis Winston is set to take over at quarterback (via Sirius XM Fantasy).

He pointed out that Njoku finished the last game with ten receptions for 76 yards, putting up his best game of the season.

He also thinks that Jerry Jeudy might finally break out after a slow start to the campaign.

Whether it’s with Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it’s hard to envision the Browns’ passing game faring any worse than it has so far.

Ken Dorsey will take over play-calling duties from Kevin Stefanski, and that could also have a strong impact on how the offense looks going forward.

Njoku was coming off a breakout season, and even though he got hurt and spent some time on the shelf, it was still disappointing to see him struggle to get much going this time around.

And with Watson most likely playing his final snap for the Browns already, this will be a prime opportunity to show that he could be the team’s primary weapon in the passing game for years to come.

NEXT:  Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Trade Deadline Plans
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation