Analyst Sends A Stern Warning To NFL About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past three seasons. But that was with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett leading the way.

Neither one of them will be around this season. Schwartz chose to resign after being passed over for the Browns’ head coaching job in favor of Todd Monken, and Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after his latest contentious offseason.

Despite that, the Browns have many talented players in place, including a historic combination of edge rusher Jared Verse and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. They make Cleveland the first team in NFL history to have back-to-back Defensive Rookies of the Year on the same roster.

With that in mind, analyst Marc Lawrence is sending a stern warning to the rest of the NFL about the Browns’ defense, saying that it should remain dangerous in 2026.

“The Browns own the Defensive Rookie of the Year from each of the last two seasons in LB Carson Schwesinger in 2025 and DE Jared Verse in 2004. In addition, Cleveland ranked No. 4 overall in defensive yards allowed per game last season, allowing 263.8 YPG. They finished No. 1 in defensive yards allowed per game in 2024. Just sayin’,” Lawrence posted.

WORTH KNOWING: The Browns own the Defensive Rookie of the Year from each of the last two seasons in LB Carson Schwesinger in 2025 and DE Jared Verse in 2004. In addition, Cleveland ranked No. 4 overall in defensive yards allowed per game last season, allowing 263.8 YPG. They… — Marc Lawrence (@MarcLawrence) July 3, 2026

First-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg is replacing Schwartz after serving as the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive passing game coordinator last season. That experience could bode well for the Browns, as Rutenberg relied on a coverage scheme that is similar to Schwartz’s.

Verse was acquired in the trade for Garrett and has been an impressive force since his arrival last month. While he may not be able to duplicate Garrett’s record-setting 23.0 sacks from last season, Verse could have a career-best season in his first year with Cleveland.

This offseason, the Browns added free agent linebacker Quincy Williams, who was an All-Pro with the New York Jets with Rutenberg as his position coach. Cleveland also selected promising safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They will join returning linemen Mason Graham and Alex Wright, and defensive backs Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Myles Harden, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman to give the Browns a formidable unit.

If the offense can hold up its end of the bargain, playoff contention for the Browns in the AFC North is a possibility.

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