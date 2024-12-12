Jimmy Haslam Clears The Air About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry’s Future

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and expectations.

Kevin Stefanski had just been named Coach of the Year, and with their roster, they looked like a lock to make the playoffs.

That wasn’t the case at all.

Now, what seemed to be a given might not be anymore.

There has been speculation about whether the team will hold onto Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry just months after signing their contract extensions.

With that in mind, team owner Jimmy Haslam wanted to clear the air.

In a recent interview with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he seemed to support the idea of running it back with the current brass:

“Asked whether he has the right players in place with Stefanski and Berry, Haslam added: “I do. We do. We’re very supportive.”

That seems to be the right decision.

Granted, winning just three games was far below what was expected from this group.

Berry doesn’t have the best track record in the NFL Draft, but Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in five years in charge, and the team has shown the potential to compete at a high level.

This roster isn’t flawless, but they’re not far off from competing at the highest level.

They need to get things right in the offseason, and continuity usually pays off, so it makes more sense to have them calling the shots than to move on from them right now.

