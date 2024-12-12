Analyst Says The Browns Cut The Wrong Player This Week

The Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with Kadarius Toney.

That was far from a surprise.

The controversial wide receiver spent most of the season on the practice squad and made two costly mistakes when he was finally given an expanded role.

Given his history of controversial behavior and shortcomings on the field, this always seemed like his final opportunity.

However, Browns superfan Chef Zae believes the team made the wrong decision.

Talking to Josh Cribbs on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” Zae claimed they should’ve parted ways with Dustin Hopkins instead.

.@ChefZae23 thinks the #Browns cut the wrong special teams player this week "The guy who cost us 6 points and a tie ball game is still under contract." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/tq77rERubE — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) December 12, 2024

The kicker’s woes continued in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he missed both of his field goal attempts.

He’s been going through a major slump over the past five weeks or so, and one could make a case for his woes costing the team at least one win.

The Browns brought Riley Patterson, who backed Hopkins up last season, back to the team.

He might even get the nod to be the starter in the future.

Hopkins was supposed to be the Browns’ answer, so they signed him to a multi-year extension last offseason.

That’s why parting ways with him isn’t as simple as it sounds.

