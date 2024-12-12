Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 12, 2024
Analyst Says The Browns Cut The Wrong Player This Week

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with Kadarius Toney.

That was far from a surprise.

The controversial wide receiver spent most of the season on the practice squad and made two costly mistakes when he was finally given an expanded role.

Given his history of controversial behavior and shortcomings on the field, this always seemed like his final opportunity.

However, Browns superfan Chef Zae believes the team made the wrong decision.

Talking to Josh Cribbs on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” Zae claimed they should’ve parted ways with Dustin Hopkins instead.

The kicker’s woes continued in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he missed both of his field goal attempts.

He’s been going through a major slump over the past five weeks or so, and one could make a case for his woes costing the team at least one win.

The Browns brought Riley Patterson, who backed Hopkins up last season, back to the team.

He might even get the nod to be the starter in the future.

Hopkins was supposed to be the Browns’ answer, so they signed him to a multi-year extension last offseason.

That’s why parting ways with him isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Browns Nation