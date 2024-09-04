Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Jimmy Haslam Reveals How Browns Secured Naming Rights Agreement

By
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam looks on during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Although the Cleveland Browns unveiled a new sponsor for the team’s stadium, the plans didn’t begin Monday night.

Instead, the discussions about the naming rights Huntington Bank will pay for over the next 20 seasons began to take shape during the Major League Soccer All-Star break.

Browns owners and principal partner Jimmy Haslam recalled how the discussion occurred, ultimately leading to the lakefront facility becoming Huntington Bank Field.

Analyst Jeff Schudel shared the video on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – on Tuesday as Haslam revealed the behind-the-scenes look at these discussions.

“J.W. (Johnson, the Browns’ executive vice president) and I spent a decent amount of time with him (Huntington Bank CEO Steve Steinour), and we could tell there was mutual interest,” Haslam said of his initial meeting during the July MLS All-Star festivities.

Huntington Bank’s CEO recalled the two organizations began the initial process earlier in the summer, and those talks did not develop until Haslam and Johnson met with Steinour at the Columbus-based headquarters.

The timing of the announcement is no coincidence, either.

Both Huntington Bank and the Browns wanted to finish this deal before the season opener, a game in which a national audience will turn in to see Cleveland take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. as well as watch Tom Brady make his broadcasting debut.

Haslam said he knew this would happen as the two organizations worked over the weekend on this project to finalize the details of the naming rights agreement.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation