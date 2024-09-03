Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Browns Announce Naming Rights Agreement For Stadium

By
Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Since the Cleveland Browns were reborn in 1999, the franchise has played in the same stadium on the city’s lakefront.

Yet despite playing for a quarter century in the same location, the name of the team’s facility has changed multiple times.

First, the facility was known as Cleveland Browns Stadium until 2012 when FirstEngery purchased the naming rights.

After the organization and FirstEnergy mutually agreed to terminate the naming rights agreement in 2023, the facility returned to its original name – Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Now, the facility is getting a new name for the next two decades, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

In a report on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – Tuesday morning, Rapoport shared the new naming agreement as the facility will be called Huntington Bank Field.

“The Browns and Huntington Bank announce 20-year partnership that includes stadium naming rights,” Rapoport wrote. 

Rapoport shared an image that had a statement from the Browns’ principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

“We are thrilled to reach a long-term partnership agreement with Ohio’s own Huntington Bank,” the Haslams said in the statement.

The amount Huntington Bank will pay the team for the naming rights was not revealed in the statement nor the press conference to announce this partnership.

Huntington Bank has its company headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and the company operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states.

The company has $196 billion in assets under its management, according to Huntington Banks’ website.

Cleveland will play in Huntington Bank Field for the first time this weekend as the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys in both teams’ season-opening contest.

Browns Nation