Joe Flacco Gushes About Browns Veteran WR

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with a big question mark on offense.

They don’t know who’s going to be the starting quarterback, although most signs point to Joe Flacco as the leading candidate.

Likewise, the team doesn’t have much firepower in the wide receivers corps, which is another significant concern.

Fortunately, it looks like if Flacco does get the nod, he might be able to get the best out of Jerry Jeudy in his second season with the team.

When asked about the former Alabama product, Flacco had nothing but praise for Jeudy’s game:

“He’s exciting,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “I mean, he’s got speed, he’s got route running ability, and you can see the look in his eyes. You know he wants to be good and he wants to do it the right way, so it’s exciting to be around him.”

Flacco and Jeudy didn’t get to play together in Denver.

The Broncos took Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, right after Flacco’s lone season at Mile High.

Jeudy was rather inconsistent in his first years in the league, but it looked like he was finally living up to the hype last year.

Flacco has never hesitated to sling the football down the field, and Jeudy benefited from playing with a gunslinger like Jameis Winston, who fed him early and often and made him a perennial big-play threat.

The Browns added veteran WR Diontae Johnson and rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. to the team this offseason, and they both should have a big role in the passing game right out of the gate.

Nevertheless, the passing offense will run through Jeudy, who will now be under a lot of pressure to prove that last year’s success wasn’t a fluke.

