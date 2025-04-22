Joe Flacco Has Exciting Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their offseason program this week with a familiar face back under center.

While the number of wins remains uncertain for the upcoming season, the return of Joe Flacco gives the faithful something to genuinely celebrate.

Flacco, who captured hearts across northeast Ohio during his improbable 2023 playoff run, rejoined his teammates Tuesday as preparations for the 2025 campaign began.

The veteran quarterback wasted no time reconnecting with Browns supporters.

“Cleveland, what’s up! Just back in the building,” Flacco said. “Getting to spent a little bit of time with the teammates today and catching up with everybody here. I’m excited to be back. Let’s go!”

The 40-year-old signal-caller enters training camp positioned as the frontrunner for the starting role, though his grip on the job remains far from secure.

Cleveland’s March trade for former first-round selection Kenny Pickett ensures a legitimate quarterback competition looms on the horizon.

Flacco’s 2023 magic stands as a compelling argument for his candidacy, however. Signed midseason following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, he transformed a floundering offense into one of the league’s most potent attacks.

His 4-1 record as a starter included four consecutive 300-yard passing performances that propelled the Browns into the postseason against considerable odds.

Perhaps most remarkably, Flacco became the first quarterback in NFL history to begin his tenure with a new franchise by recording at least 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns in five straight appearances.

This unprecedented achievement helped secure Comeback Player of the Year honors for the former Super Bowl MVP.

