Browns Get Big Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns received a much-needed morale boost as their voluntary offseason program launched Tuesday, just 48 hours before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off.

After enduring a challenging 2024 campaign, the organization and its faithful supporters found reason for optimism when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made his long-awaited return to team facilities.

The Browns’ social media channels immediately highlighted his arrival at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, sharing a photo of the talented linebacker alongside the caption “2025, let’s get it!”

Shortly thereafter, NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot confirmed the sighting.

“#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) is back in the building for the start of the offseason program today,” Cabot wrote.

#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) is back in the building for the start of the offseason program today: https://t.co/lC2dJGDvih — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 22, 2025

This marked JOK’s first appearance at team headquarters since a harrowing Week 8 collision with Derrick Henry that resulted in a serious neck injury.

The frightening sequence ended with Owusu-Koramoah being carted off the field, leaving the Browns community in a state of concern that only deepened as weeks passed without updates or sightings.

Tuesday’s development represents a significant step, though questions about his football future remain unanswered.

When pressed about JOK’s status last week, General Manager Andrew Berry maintained the organization’s cautious stance, offering no timeline or definitive statements regarding the linebacker’s potential return.

This measured approach has characterized the team’s handling of the situation since the Pro Bowl defender’s injury – careful, methodical and noncommittal.

Despite the lingering uncertainty surrounding his playing career, Tuesday’s appearance provides a glimmer of hope for a fanbase that has rallied behind the 25-year-old defensive standout throughout his recovery journey.

NEXT:

Browns Held Virtual Meeting With Interesting CB Prospect