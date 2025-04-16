Joe Flacco Has Honest Admission About Browns Fans

For years, Cleveland Browns fans despised Joe Flacco.

Not only did he play for a divisional rival, but he usually thrived against the Browns.

Before arriving in Northeast Ohio as the team’s savior in 2023, he logged an 18-3 record vs. the Browns.

However, it all went away as soon as he landed in Cleveland.

The fan base rallied behind him and showered him with love as he led the team to an unlikely trip to the playoffs.

That’s why, now that he’s back with the team, the former Super Bowl winner gushed about Browns fans.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s ‘The Really Big Show,’ Flacco had nothing but love for the Dawg Pound:

“The way that the fanbase reacted to that few weeks I think kinda made it a little bit more special,” he said.

Browns fans have been through a lot, and they’ve proven to be one of the most loving and supportive fan bases in all of sports.

It doesn’t matter if you played for the Baltimore Ravens and got the best of the Browns over and over.

If you’re now wearing Browns threads and playing hard, they’ll be by your side.

Most fans were disappointed when the Browns chose not to bring Flacco back last season.

Some reports stated that they didn’t want him to be a distraction or competition for Deshaun Watson, knowing that the fans would start demanding and chanting that they start him if Watson struggled.

It might be a little too late to right this wrong now, but the fans will still welcome him with open arms and nothing but love.

