Browns Meet 2 Notable WR Prospects At The 2024 Combine

By

Former Oregon WR Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin (Photo by Lydia Ely/Getty Images)

 

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing this week, and teams are busy interviewing and scouting potential draft picks and undrafted free agents.

One of the areas of need for the Cleveland Browns this year is at wide receiver.

The annual talent showcase is the perfect opportunity for Cleveland to get an idea of who might fit best with the team.

According to ESPN Cleveland on Twitter, the Browns visited with receiver prospects Troy Franklin and Xavier Worthy at the Combine this week.

Franklin is 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, and he played the past three seasons at the University of Oregon.

As a true freshman in 2021, Franklin played in 10 games and caught 18 passes.

His totals increased to 61 catches, 891 yards, and nine scores as a junior.

Then, as a senior, Franklin was the Ducks’ top receiving threat and hauled in 81 passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns.

NFL scouts like his speed, leaping ability, and run-after-the-catch talent.

They also note that Franklin is a below-average blocker and needs to work on battling defenders for the ball.

Franklin was given a 6.40 prospect grade by NFL.com, meaning teams feel he will be a good starter within two years.

Worthy is 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, and he played three years with the Texas Longhorns.

He started as a freshman in 2021, catching 62 passes, and only got better, finishing his junior year in 2023 with 75 receptions.

Scouts like his deep speed but note his lack of quickness at the snap.

Worthy was given a 6.16 prospect grade from NFL.com, meaning teams believe he will be a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.

