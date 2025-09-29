Browns Nation

Monday, September 29, 2025
Joe Flacco Made Unfortunate Browns History On Sunday

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Joe Flacco Made Unfortunate Browns History On Sunday
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost in blowout fashion to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, falling to 1-3 on the season.

Some people believed that the Browns were in for a better performance after watching them beat the Green Bay Packers last week, but they just couldn’t string enough plays together to make it happen in this one.

Their offense struggled mightily, and Joe Flacco had his worst game of the season.

In fact, as analyst Daniel Oyefusi noted via ESPN Research, Flacco’s six interceptions through four games are the most for a Browns QB since Baker Mayfield did it in 2019.

Mayfield had plenty of challenges during his early days with the Browns, and this statistic clearly indicates that Flacco is headed down a similar trajectory.

While making the playoffs is technically feasible at this point, it will be difficult for the Browns to come back from this tough start, and Flacco is certainly part of the reason things aren’t going well.

With that in mind and knowing Flacco’s limitations, it could be time for the coaching staff to look in a different direction.

Dillon Gabriel is still on the bench, looking for an opportunity, as is Shedeur Sanders, who was one of the most talked-about rookie quarterbacks heading into this year’s draft.

The offense can’t trend in this negative direction forever, and if Flacco has another game where he throws multiple picks and showcases poor decision-making, the coaching staff’s hands might be tied moving forward.

Browns Nation