Kevin Stefanski Addresses What Went Wrong In Loss To Lions

The Cleveland Browns were road underdogs entering their contest against the Detroit Lions, looking to lean on their defense and special teams unit to earn a second straight upset victory.

While Cleveland’s defense was up to the task, no other unit performed nearly as well in the Browns’ 34-10 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Miscues by the offense and special teams unit were costly, and the Lions converted those opportunities into three touchdowns en route to their one-sided victory.

Following the game, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed that too many turnovers and miscues were what plagued his team against Detroit.

“We know you can’t do those things and expect to win on the road. I’ve got to get them fixed,” Stefanski said.

Browns Kevin Stefanski on the mistakes that doomed them vs. Lions.

Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco had two interceptions in the loss, and he now leads the NFL with six.

Flacco has only thrown two touchdowns this season and has thrown at least one interception in each game this season.

The special teams unit continued to struggle, giving up a 65-yard punt return touchdown in the game.

Cleveland’s offensive unit was held to under 250 total yards for the third time in 2025, helping the Browns to rank among the league’s worst in that category as well.

Stefanski’s offenses were more dynamic during his initial years with the franchise, helping the Browns earn multiple playoff berths.

The Browns look nothing like those run-oriented attacks that had been the head coach’s signature earlier in his tenure.

