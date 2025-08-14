Former Browns WR Is Drawing Interest From NFL Teams

Training camp battles across the NFL have reached their peak intensity, but one veteran receiver remains on the outside looking in.

Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself searching for his next opportunity after spending the 2024 season in a limited role with the Miami Dolphins.

Recent retirement rumors forced the former All-Pro to set the record straight on social media. Beckham made it clear he was “not done yet” and planned to continue his career.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed those intentions, reporting that multiple teams have already reached out about the veteran’s availability.

“Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from several teams and plans to play somewhere in 2025, per source. As OBJ posted himself, he is not retiring, and he continues to train in anticipation of being on the field soon,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted.

Three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from several teams and plans to play somewhere in 2025, per source. As OBJ posted himself, he is not retiring, and he continues to train in anticipation of being on the field soon. pic.twitter.com/phX0QxMBvU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2025

The 32-year-old receiver managed just nine catches for 55 yards on 18 targets during his time with Miami last season.

Those numbers represent a significant drop from the production that made him one of the league’s most dynamic weapons earlier in his career.

Beckham’s time with the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021 showcased both his talent and injury concerns.

He arrived via a blockbuster trade from the New York Giants with massive expectations.

During his tenure in Cleveland, he delivered several highlight moments and helped the franchise reach the playoffs in 2020, ending a lengthy postseason drought.

His Browns chapter ended in 2021 when both sides agreed to part ways midseason. Despite the rocky conclusion, Beckham contributed solid numbers across 29 games in Cleveland.

Teams looking for veteran depth at receiver could find value in Beckham’s experience.

His 59 career touchdowns and three Pro Bowl selections demonstrate the talent that made him a household name.

For contenders seeking additional scoring threats, the veteran receiver represents an intriguing option if he can stay healthy.

NEXT:

Key Browns Defender Is Dealing With An Injury