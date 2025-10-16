Browns Nation

Thursday, October 16, 2025
Stats Paint Concerning Picture For Browns WR

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns hoped that Jerry Jeudy would be their primary pass catcher this season.

The wide receiver showed flashes of strong play last year, but he hasn’t been as productive in 2025.

According to PFF, Jeudy has been one of the worst wide receivers in the NFL, including the most drops in the league (seven).

Through the first six weeks of the season, he ranks No. 79 out of 85 players in receiving grade and No. 84 out of 85 in passer rating when targeted.

Overall, he has 20 receptions on 48 targets for 240 yards and no touchdowns.

A first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy failed to live up to the hype after his impressive days in Alabama.

Though subpar quarterback play had something to do with his struggles, his character, lack of accountability and overall inconsistency often stood in the way.

That’s why the Broncos didn’t hesitate to part with him, and why the Browns trading for him before the 2024 season was a gamble.

He didn’t impress in his first games with Cleveland either, and it seemed that the Browns had made a mistake by signing him to a contract extension before he even played for them.

Then, he broke out in the second half of the season with Jameis Winston at quarterback, and closed out the year with some of the best numbers among wide receivers.

Fast forward to today, and it’s become evident that his strong finish may have been a fluke.

Browns Nation