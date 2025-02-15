Joe Thomas Has Advice For Myles Garrett Amid Trade Request

Star defensive end Myles Garrett recently asked to be traded by the Cleveland Browns, and all eyes are on how this situation will play out as NFL free agency approaches.

There are obviously a number of teams that will be vying for his services, as he could take any of them up a couple of notches and possibly even make them serious Super Bowl contenders.

It is understandable that Garrett is frustrated with the Browns, but Joe Thomas, the legendary Browns offensive tackle, urged Garrett to adopt a different mindset about his current situation.

“I would probably share my experience and how I’m so proud that I was able to go into the Hall of Fame after only playing for the Cleveland Browns, and to be forever tied with the city of Cleveland, Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Browns, that’s special to me,” Thomas said. “That’s something that I’m very proud of, and I never would want to give up.”

Thomas never appeared in the playoffs even once, but he became a Browns legend regardless and ended up making 10 Pro Bowls and being named to the All-Pro First Team six times.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023, and Garrett is likely headed there as well, as he has six Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro First Team nods and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name.

Browns fans are perhaps the most loyal in the NFL, and they love to see loyalty from their star players, not to mention the perseverance to withstand the team’s droughts.

Loyalty and perseverance tend to be rewarded in sports, but on the other hand, Garrett is 29 years of age, and his time as one of football’s premier pass rushers is therefore running out.

