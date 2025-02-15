Browns Predicted To Add Intriguing Offensive Lineman In 2025 Draft

For the first time since 2021, the Cleveland Browns will own their first-round draft pick.

Cleveland owns the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a coveted position for the Browns that can be used to add a franchise player on a cheap multi-year contract.

Analysts have focused their attention on what the Browns will do with the first-round pick, predicting several players and options Cleveland could deploy from the sought-after selection.

Beyond that slot, the Browns will have several more picks in the upcoming draft, including the first selection in the second round.

It’s another coveted position, one the Browns can use to draft a player who slipped out of the first round unexpectedly.

That’s exactly what Ian Valentino believes will happen in April as he named an intriguing offensive lineman as the Browns’ draft choice.

In a three-round mock draft for The 33rd Team, Valentino wrote that Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. would be Cleveland’s choice with the No. 33 overall selection.

The publication lists Conerly as an NFL starter with a first-round grade, according to analyst Kyle Crabbs.

Josh Conerly Jr. in pass pro vs Abdul Carter None of Carter's double swipes worked, but he did dip under Conerly late on a play both showed their burst off the ball The ED's only real win came on a double swipe inside where the center made a heads-up play picking up the slack pic.twitter.com/W1jbt9AKlg — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 12, 2025

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Crabbs compared the prospect to Dion Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills’ four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle.

Last season, he was named a First-Team All-American for his outstanding play.

Conerly started every game for the Ducks in 2024, helping his team earn the top spot in the sport’s first-ever 12-team playoff last season.

