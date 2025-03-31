Joe Thomas Makes Big Personal Announcement

Joe Thomas is one of the greatest Cleveland Browns of all time and will always have his place cemented in this franchise’s history thanks to his 11 incredible years, where he set the NFL record with 10,363 consecutive snaps before he finally got injured in 2017.

Once Thomas tore his triceps in 2017, that was it for him, and he decided to retire after that season.

In retirement, Thomas has transformed his body and lost all the weight he needed to maintain to play left tackle at the level he did, but he recently made a big personal announcement related to his health.

Thomas recently shared a selfie on Instagram of himself smiling in a hospital bed while announcing that he was off to get his hip replaced.

Perhaps with his new hip, Thomas can come out of retirement and man left tackle for the Browns again, because with Jedrick Wills Jr. hitting free agency, there is certainly a need there.

In all seriousness, it’s admirable how well Thomas has taken care of his health in retirement, and even though hip replacements are a serious surgery, they are quite routine and have a quick recovery process.

Thomas should be good as new in no time and back to his regularly scheduled on-camera broadcasting role in no time.

It will always be a shame that the Browns couldn’t put a better team around Thomas, as he was the ultimate warrior and professional.

He was everything any team could want as a left tackle, and hopefully, the Browns can find another similar brick wall soon to protect their next quarterback’s blind side for a decade.

