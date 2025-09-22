Matt LaFleur Has Honest Admission About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns made a big statement with their Week 3 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Not only did they end an eight-game losing streak that dated back to last season, but they also upset a Super Bowl contender.

The Browns got the best of the Packers in a thriller, and afterward, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur shared his honest thoughts on the Cleveland defense.

“They made it a challenge, and that’s a good defense. They have good personnel; they play extremely hard. You talk about just all the little things that are cornerstones of a great defensive football team, and obviously you have to have talent; you have to have sound scheme, and you have to have relentless effort to the football. I think they have all that,” LaFleur said.

The Packers’ 230 total yards of offense were their season low.

The Browns’ defense smothered quarterback Jordan Love, sacking him five times for a loss of 34 yards and intercepting him once.

Despite dominating time of possession, the Packers only managed to score 10 points.

The Browns’ offense is still a work in progress, and they might want to assess all of their options at quarterback.

Their defense, on the other hand, is championship-caliber.

Through three games, it leads the NFL in fewest total yards allowed per game (231.0) and rushing yards allowed per game (57.3).

Their rookies have proven to be special, with tackle Mason Graham anchoring the interior of the line and stepping up against the pass, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger looking like an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Browns are off to a promising start, and if their offense can catch up to their defense, playoff contention is possible.

