Analyst Believes Browns Need To Get Rid Of 1 Player This Offseason

After trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith over the last few weeks, the Cleveland Browns seem to be entering some sort of retooling or rebuilding period.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, for whom they gave up a lot of assets to get, is out for at least the rest of this season with a torn Achilles, and many feel he has played his last game for the Browns.

Their offensive line has had problems this season, and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. decided not to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 because he was hurt and called it a “business decision,” which left a bad taste in some people’s mouths.

Analyst Matt Dery said on “Afternoon Drive” that Cleveland needs to let Wills go because of the decision he made to not play versus Baltimore.

“If you got some guy that is openly admitting that he didn’t wanna play and he’s calling it a business decision because he’s gonna be a free agent, then just let him go,” Dery said.

Wills will be a free agent at the end of this season, so his choice to not play while hurt could be interpreted as a move to preserve his value on the market this spring.

But until then, he is an employee of the Browns, and if he’s able to play, he needs to play, even if the Browns’ season, for all intents and purposes, is already over.

They have a 2-7 record, and they have some tough games coming up against teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens.

Cleveland had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines just a year or two ago, but perhaps that rebuilding project they have seemingly started will need to involve the offensive line.

