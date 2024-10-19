Joe Thomas Reveals His Thoughts On Browns Stadium News

Huntington Bank Field opened in 1999 and has housed the Cleveland Browns ever since, but there have been talks in recent years of a new stadium getting built to house the team for the long-term future.

There have been many differing opinions on whether or not the Browns should build a new stadium, but one person always worth listening to is legendary left tackle Joe Thomas.

Thomas recently took to X to respond to a post the Browns made saying they were “narrowing our sights on a plan for our future home.” and said, “Well if we want the huge amount of extra economic benefit of additional events in our football stadium, it’s gotta be a dome.”

Well if we want the huge amount of extra economic benefit of additional events in our football stadium, it’s gotta be a dome. And if you can’t build that dome on Lake Erie, putting the stadium right next to the Cleveland airport and near the major highways just makes the most… https://t.co/irELFDMpIS — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 19, 2024

Thomas also said, “If you can’t build that dome on Lake Erie, putting the stadium right next to the Cleveland airport and near the major highways just makes the most sense. I never liked playing in domes, but I do like how it’s a dome that will feel like an outdoor stadium with the glass roof; ala Minnesota Vikings’ US Bank Stadium”

Dee and Jimmy Haslam shared the statement about how the team is focusing its efforts on building a dome in Brook Park, and for football purists, another dome in a cold-weather city is going to be a sad day.

On the other hand, it makes sense from a financial standpoint why a dome would make sense in this situation.

It’s convenient timing for the owners to release this to distract us from how bad the team has been, but it’s interesting news nonetheless.

NEXT:

Cedric Tillman Has Opportunity To Earn Starting Role