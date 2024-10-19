Browns Nation

Saturday, October 19, 2024
Cedric Tillman Has Opportunity To Earn Starting Role

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns surprised many of its fans this week by trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round selection in 2025 to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

Cleveland’s move leaves an opening for the Browns to see if their backup receivers are capable of stepping into the starting role.

It’s an open audition for Cleveland to test out two of the team’s draft picks over the past two drafts with wide receivers Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman getting an extended look in Cooper’s absence.

While Thrash – a rookie fifth-round pick up this season – has significant room to grow, it’s time for Tillman to prove the team’s faith in him will be rewarded.

Through 20 games, Tillman has caught only 24 of his 49 targets for 233 yards.

Tillman has yet to score as a professional athlete.

The 6-foot-3 receiver from the University of Tennessee showed significant promise coming out of college as he finished his SEC career with 109 receptions for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns in five seasons with the Volunteers.

Now’s the time for Tillman to showcase his talents in the NFL.

Without Cooper, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be forced to look for additional targets, and the presumption is that teammate Jerry Jeudy will step into the No. 1 receiver role that Cooper filled.

With defenses gearing up for Jeudy, opportunities for Tillman, Thrash, and wide receiver Elijah Moore will open up.

If the Browns do not see Tillman’s value by the end of the season, the team could elect to move on from the second-year athlete as part of their rebuilding process.

NEXT:  Juan Thornhill Sends A Clear Message Ahead Of Sunday's Game
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

