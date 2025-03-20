Joe Thomas Reveals What He Told Myles Garrett About His Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

Despite his desire to be shipped somewhere else, they chose to play hardball and made it loud and clear that they wouldn’t even entertain the idea of moving him.

Garrett even reportedly requested a face-to-face meeting with team owner Jimmy Haslam, who didn’t comply with his demand.

That’s why some were shocked to see him sign a contract extension shortly after, as it seemed like both parties were heading toward an ugly saga.

Notably, Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas reportedly talked to Garrett about his trade request.

When asked about the nature of that conversation, he claimed that he talked about how rare it was to spend his entire career with an organization:

“The only thing I really told him about was how much pride I had and being able to retire with the team that drafted me, because it’s so rare, and I think it’s not given enough value in today’s game. And I get it, if the team isn’t going to give you what you need from a contract standpoint or a commitment to excellence, I get it. So I get that side of it, but I think then sometimes it gets overlooked about the importance and the value of playing in one place and becoming an intricate part of the fabric of that community and fan base,” Thomas said.

The Browns always intended for Garrett to play with them for his entire career.

It was more than understandable to see his frustration, being one of the best players in the league and still not being able to pursue the ultimate glory.

Most fans even took his side when the news of his trade request broke.

Then, after watching how things unfolded, it’s hard to believe it wasn’t all about money.

Needless to say, Garrett has earned every single penny that’s coming his way, and the Browns did the right thing by signing him to that then-record-breaking extension.

Even so, it just seems like Garrett and his camp could’ve and should’ve handled things a little differently if this was their endgame all along.

