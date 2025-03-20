Browns Defender Linked To Trade Rumors Ahead Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to trade their best player.

They drew a line in the sand and made sure to keep Myles Garrett around for a little longer.

However, that might not be the case with one of his teammates.

With the NFL Draft just around the corner and some big decisions to make, the Browns might choose to part ways with Greg Newsome II, according to Bradley Locker of PFF:

“With Cleveland’s roster facing legitimate questions across the board throughout the next two years, Newsome’s fit is uncertain. The Northwestern product was strong throughout his first three pro seasons but took a step back in 2024, posting only a 54.0 PFF coverage grade with a 120.7 passer rating allowed when targeted. Newsome has seemingly been a constant in trade discussions, and that could amplify with him going into the last year of his rookie deal,” Locker said.

The young cornerback has survived multiple trade deadlines.

He’s been tied to multiple trade rumors in the past, and the timing for it to happen right now seems perfect.

He’s entering the final year of his contract, and he will have $13 million in guaranteed money going his way.

The Browns also happen to have two serviceable young cornerbacks like Myles Harden and Cameron Mitchell, and they can both play the slot in dime and nickel sets.

Newsome was a promising player and got off to a strong start to his career, but he now looks like he’s closer to being a finished product, and there might not be much more there.

The Browns’ defense took a step back last season after an impressive first year under Jim Schwartz, and a lot of that had to do with their shaky secondary.

Denzel Ward was spectacular, as usual, but Newsome failed to keep the pace up.

The Browns would certainly benefit from adding more draft capital, and if someone wants to take a flier on Newsome, they should most definitely pull the trigger.

