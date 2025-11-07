Joel Bitonio Reveals Thoughts On Potential Retirement

The Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen in Joel Bitonio.

Even at 34, Bitonio has maintained the high level of play that has defined his career, an impressive feat for a veteran guard.

As the season progresses, questions about his future inevitably arise.

Heading into Cleveland’s Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets, Bitonio addressed the topic of retirement, sharing his candid thoughts about what lies ahead, though he has yet to make a definitive decision about stepping away from the game.

“Don’t want to look too far in the future. I’ve just been focusing on trying to beat the Jets this week,” Bitonio said.

Browns Joel Bitonio is playing well after contemplating retirement in the offseason. Says he’s not thinking about whether he’ll play again next year. pic.twitter.com/acO9jZAXkB — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 6, 2025

The Browns need to revamp their offensive line regardless of what Bitonio decides to do after this season.

In an ideal world, they will add a couple of linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft and will keep Bitonio and Wyatt Teller on short-term contracts to mentor them and ease the transition.

The Browns still have to find two starting-caliber tackles, but it would at least help them keep the running game going.

Things can change in the blink of an eye, and an injury or a failure to compete over the rest of the season might also affect Bitonio’s plans.

For now, he will continue to enjoy the ride and leave it all on the field every week.

