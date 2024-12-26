Joel Bitonio Reveals When He Will Decide About Retirement

Since 2014, the Cleveland Browns have had one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL in guard Joel Bitonio.

As the 33-year-old is wrapping up his 11th season, the conversation surrounding Bitonio is beginning to shift to what the six-time Pro Bowler will do next season.

While he admitted he does not see himself playing for another team in his NFL career, the 6-foot-4 guard was reticent to announce whether he would return for a 12th year with the Browns.

Instead, Bitonio said he would decide after the season about his retirement, perhaps making Sunday’s game at home against the Miami Dolphins the final time Browns fans will see the guard play in person.

“It’s very hard to make a decision when you’re in the middle of it; you’re going through the daily grind. I’m going to finish the year as strong as I can … and go from there,” Bitonio said.

Browns LG Joel Bitonio said he’ll decide after season whether he retires or returns. So Sunday could be his final home game. pic.twitter.com/hyoDkyskQG — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 26, 2024

Bitonio was a second-round draft choice in 2014, and he’s played at least 10 games in all but one season since then.

This year, he’s played in 15 games, and he’s recovered two fumbles thus far.

Bitonio has made every Pro Bowl roster since 2018, and he has a chance to do so after this season.

The guard is the only member of the Browns’ original starting lineup to have played in every game this season; other members of that group have faced health issues keeping them from playing in one or more contests.

Cleveland finishes out the season by traveling to Baltimore next Sunday to face their AFC North rivals.

