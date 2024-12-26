Browns Nation

Thursday, December 26, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Browns Fans

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the last time this season, the Cleveland Browns will play a game inside Huntington Bank Field, taking the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland’s Dawg Pound has not had much to cheer for this season as the Browns have won only two of their seven games inside the lakeside arena, and oddsmakers have Cleveland listed as a 6.5-point underdog in this matchup.

Despite their poor home record, one of the newest members of the Browns’ organization understands how special the home atmosphere can be for the team.

On Thursday, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy revealed his honest thoughts about the team’s passionate fans.

“Since the first game, I felt a lot of energy out here. A lot of passion. I definitely felt the support out there. Hopefully, next year will be way better than before,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy previously played for the Denver Broncos since he entered the league in 2020.

Cleveland made a trade with Denver for the former first-rounder in March, bringing Jeudy to the Browns for a pair of Day 3 draft picks.

With the Browns, Jeudy has blossomed into the team’s premier wide receiver.

The wide receiver is leading the team with a career-best 1,072 receiving yards and a team-best 72 receptions.

Jeudy also has four touchdowns this season, falling two short of his career-best figure.

Sunday’s contest against Miami was originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football primetime game, but this contest was flexed to a midday start time with the Browns eliminated from postseason consideration.

Browns Nation