Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

For years, Nick Chubb has been the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

The Georgia product has been one of the best running backs in the league by a significant margin, putting the team on his shoulders and wreaking havoc out of the backfield.

That’s why it was such a massive blow to Cleveland’s offense to see him suffer a season-ending injury in 2023.

On top of that, his was a gruesome injury that could be career-threatening to most players.

Considering that, doctor David Chao, known for his expertise as an NFL injury specialist from his time in the league, isn’t so optimistic about his return (via Sports Grid TV on Twitter).

Will Nick Chubb be back this season? And will he be the same Nick Chubb? We asked @profootballdoc, Dr David Chao, about what we can expect this season.#InjuryUpdate #Browns #NFL pic.twitter.com/beM3sS4JFp — SportsGridTV (@SportsGridTV) March 4, 2024

He believes Chubb could have a tough time getting back to full strength, and even if that happens, he may never be the same player he once was.

Chao stated that he hopes Chubb can defy the odds, adding that the only reason he even has a chance to make a comeback is because of his talent, as most running backs wouldn’t be able to come back at all.

The doctor also stated that Chubb might not be ready to make an impact early in the 2024 season, and he might need half a season or even longer before being productive, comparing him to Baltimore Ravens star running back J.K. Dobbins, who has also suffered a multi-ligament knee injury during his time in the league.

This is Chubb’s second major injury dating back to his days in college.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to beat the odds and come back even stronger.