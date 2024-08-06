Jordan Love Shares His Thoughts About Starting Preseason Game Against Browns

Although NFL fans received a taste of football action last week when the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears played in the first preseason game, all 32 NFL franchises will be in action this week as the league gets into full swing.

For Cleveland Browns fans, their first taste of a new-look offensive scheme unfolds when the Green Bay Packers come to Ohio at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The Packers will be a challenging opponent for the Browns’ defense – a unit that finished the season ranked first after yielding the fewest passing yards allowed – as Green Bay announced quarterback Jordan Love will start the game this weekend.

After his team’s practice earlier today, Love shared his thoughts after head coach Matt LaFleur explained the reason the team’s starters would play.

“I agree with him, how he kind of laid it out, so go out there and get your feet back wet; like I said, just get that feel of a live game back,” Love said (via 97.3 The Game’s Twitter video).

#Packers QB Jordan Love on the conversation he and HC Matt LaFleur had about playing in Green Bay’s first preseason game vs. Cleveland this Saturday👇 “I agree with him on how he laid it out.” pic.twitter.com/41CufgZrTa — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) August 6, 2024

The Packers had a similar preseason plan last year in what was Love’s first opportunity to quarterback the team after legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers went to the New York Jets.

Love made headlines this offseason as the quarterback staged a holdout over his contract status, and the team rewarded him with a four-year, $220 million pact that matched the highest overall contract value at a $55 million per season average.

The 25-year-old quarterback also received over $100 million in guaranteed compensation, ranking among the highest amounts offered in NFL history.

NEXT:

Initial Browns' Depth Chart Reveals Interesting Spot For Mike Hall