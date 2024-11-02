Josh Cribbs Asks The Question On Every Browns Fan’s Mind

For the first time all season, the Cleveland Browns finished with over 20 points and 400 yards of total offense against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland – a franchise that set a futility mark for their inability to score points that dated back more than a decade – earned over 300 yards through the air with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston captaining the offense and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey calling plays for the first time.

With Winston under center, the Browns looked competent on offense for the first time this year.

Winston’s 334-yard passing performance was Cleveland’s best since last season when Joe Flacco answered the call to become the Browns quarterback for the team’s playoff run.

The only person not running the offense effectively this season was injured starter Deshaun Watson.

With Watson again lost for the year due to an injury, the Browns are left with a quandary about their pricey quarterback.

That was the subject on analyst and former player Josh Cribbs’ mind, and he posed a question a question everyone is asking in Cleveland (via X).

“Do we allow Ken Dorsey and Deshaun Watson a full offseason, and Deshaun is the next guy?” Cribbs asked on his latest podcast episode.

.@JoshCribbs16 wants to know if Ken Dorsey’s great week of play-calling means we should give him and Deshaun Watson a full offseason together Do you agree or disagree? #DawgPound Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/bEnUmO4BLK — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 1, 2024

Browns fans finally witnessed the promise of how effective the three- and four-receiver base sets can be for Cleveland with Dorsey calling the shots.

Can he do the same with Watson for the Browns, or should the team move on from the injured player?

Cleveland fans can expect this question to be asked throughout the offseason as the Browns debate who will be the 2025 starter at this position.

NEXT:

Browns Worked Out 7 Players On Friday