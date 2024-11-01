Browns Worked Out 7 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns’ 2-6 record may not be worthy of playoff contention, but a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 could shift the season’s trajectory.

With a bye week on the horizon, Cleveland has an opportunity to build momentum and enter the break riding a two-game winning streak.

Always looking to improve, the Browns front office is actively searching for talent to strengthen the roster, and the team reportedly worked out seven players recently.

The candidates included offensive linemen Chandler Brewer, Anim Dankwah and Cole Spencer, linebackers Tarron Jackson, Yvandy Rigby and Chris Russell, and safety Jaylen Key, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

The candidates included offensive linemen Chandler Brewer, Anim Dankwah and Cole Spencer, linebackers Tarron Jackson, Yvandy Rigby and Chris Russell, and safety Jaylen Key, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

This renewed sense of urgency comes as quarterback Jameis Winston has breathed new life into the team.

Winston stepped in after Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ $230 million investment, led them to a disappointing 1-6 start before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Cleveland could improve its record to 3-6 with eight games remaining.

Though the path ahead remains challenging, players have emphasized the significance of their remaining schedule.

Four divisional matchups and eight games against AFC opponents present opportunities to climb back into playoff contention.

A win against the Chargers could energize the push through the season’s final stretch and potentially influence their approach to the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

An impressive victory against the Baltimore Ravens has already injected fresh energy into the locker room.

The Browns understand that each game now carries heightened importance in their bid to salvage their season and make an unlikely playoff push.

