Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Player Has Something To Prove This Season

The Cleveland Browns begin the 2024 NFL season with something to prove.

Last year, the team overcame injuries to several key players, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, to finish 11-6 and qualify for the postseason.

The Houston Texans then crushed Cleveland in the wild-card round, 45-14.

Watson is set to return this year as does a defense hungry to help the team advance further in the playoffs in 2024.

One of those defensive members, cornerback Greg Newsome II, also has something to prove.

Despite wrapping his third season in 2024 with career highs in tackles, passes defended, interceptions, and a pick-six, there were rumors that Cleveland looked to move Newsome before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Because the organization didn’t have a first-round pick (due to the Watson trade in 2022), GM Andrew Berry wanted to move into the first round to add a significant roster piece.

To make that happen, Berry thought about trading Newsome.

Thankfully, it didn’t happen, and according to former Brown Josh Cribbs, Newsome will play the 2024 season with a chip on his shoulder.

During his most recent podcast, The Return With Josh and Maria Cribbs, the former All-Pro return specialist was adamant that the Browns would have made a mistake trading Newsome.

.@JoshCribbs16 is looking for @gnewsii to have a chip on his shoulder this season "He comes back on fire with something to prove a lot of people thought we were going get rid of him but if you looked at who would replace Greg Newsome it would be Greg Newsome." pic.twitter.com/LsShFjTw54 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 7, 2024

“He comes back on fire with something to prove a lot of people thought we were going get rid of him but if you looked at who would replace Greg Newsome it would be Greg Newsome,” said Cribbs.

Newsome is part of a formidable trio of Browns corners including Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. who make life miserable for opponents.

The team had a scary moment this past offseason when Newsome was training and tore his hamstring.

He had surgery immediately and worked hard to report for practice on August 27.

The team is optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

