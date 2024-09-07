Browns Drop Hype Video Ahead Of First Game

The Cleveland Browns earned plenty of respect last season, and they’re looking to prove that it wasn’t just a fluke.

The season is almost underway, and their first challenge will be a tough one.

With that in mind, the team released a hype video on social media featuring most of its stars, and it was one for the ages.

"The mission is about one goal and one goal only." Narrated by @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/uhR1OpdDeX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 6, 2024

Expectations are clearly at an all-time high in Berea.

If this team managed to make the playoffs with Joe Flacco at quarterback last season, they should only fare better now with a healthy Deshaun Watson.

Of course, there will be no margin for error, either.

The Browns will no longer have a tough schedule like they did last season, and they have the personnel to be one of the powerhouses out of the AFC.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have put together a very competitive team, and Jim Schwartz turned them into a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

That unit will need to be more consistent when they hit the road, which was their lone flaw last season.

When it comes to the other side of the field, Jerome Ford will have some big shoes to fill as he takes the lead back duties while Nick Chubb continues to work his way back from a gruesome knee injury he suffered last season.

Watson, on the other hand, is back to full strength and will have another prime weapon in Jerry Jeudy, so don’t be shocked if this team ends up making a deep postseason run in 2024.

