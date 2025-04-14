Josh Cribbs Believes New QB Signing Could Change Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns still have plenty of things to figure out during the offseason.

They have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they added a proven veteran to the locker room by signing Joe Flacco.

That’s why former team star Josh Cribbs believes that this transaction has opened the door for yet another possibility: trading down.

In the latest edition of his podcast, Cribbs wondered whether the team would now consider moving down from No. 2 and maximizing that pick’s value.

“What are the chances that they may not take any of these guys and trade down to get someone else?” Cribbs asked.

There’s a strong case to be made for that, but it clearly depends on how further down they’re willing to go.

They can move down from No. 2 and likely get whoever’s available between Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, provided that they move down to No. 4 or No. 5.

Nevertheless, if they move down to, say, No. 6 or No. 7, that might not be the best decision.

Of course, they might still be able to land a top-tier prospect like Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, or Armand Membou, but it might not be enough to justify this decision.

One thing seems to be almost certain, and it is that the Browns don’t seem to be that high on Shedeur Sanders to take him with their first-round selection.

It seems like they’re leaning toward taking their new quarterback at some point in the second or third round, and with Flacco there, it’s very likely.

