Josh Cribbs Calls For Browns To Make Big Change With Offense

The Cleveland Browns didn’t take a wide receiver at any point in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They needed another playmaker for the passing game opposite Jerry Jeudy, and while Cedric Tillman has shown some flashes, he has yet to establish himself as a steady contributor.

Then, they signed Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal, and while he has the potential to be the team’s go-to guy or a great complement, he also needs to prove that he’s locked in and worth the trouble.

Notably, that’s why Josh Cribbs wants to see Tommy Rees and Kevin Stefanski setting the tight ends free.

In the latest edition of his podcast, he says he wants to see David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. have big roles in the passing game:

“I want to see [Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku] flexed out a lot. I want to see some razzle-dazzle, because that can alleviate us from having to go out and get a guy,” Cribbs said.

"I want to see those guys flexed out a lot, I want to see some razzle dazzle." —@JoshCribbs16 on wanting more twin TE sets with Harold Fanin Jr. & David Njoku.

That should be a big part of the plan.

For starters, the Browns drafted two potential RB1s, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

With Kevin Stefanski set to reclaim the reins of the offense, they will most likely return to being a run-first team.

That means they will need more bodies and bigger players blocking and creating gaps for the running game to be effective.

More than that, Fannin is coming off a record-breaking season at Bowling Green, and he’s already shown that he can handle a big workload and be one of his team’s featured guys on offense.

While he will be behind Njoku in the pecking order, he can also be a huge factor with his reliable hands.

