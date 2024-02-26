Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

By

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs
Josh Cribbs (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found some success last season, and the stadium was buzzing from the very start of the campaign.

Browns fans have stuck with the team through thick and thin, enduring all the bad and tough times with them and selling out tickets despite the never-ending struggles.

That’s why former Browns wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs doesn’t think the team should go out of their way to appease the fans or even target different demographics.

Talking on his “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” show, the Browns great called Cleveland fans the best in the nation, raving about how much they’ve proved to be loyal and that they will stay with their team forever (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs on Twitter).

The league is always looking to expand its audience, and the new state-of-the-art facilities usually target different demographics, but Cribbs couldn’t care less about that.

Truth be told, the Browns are the most popular and beloved team in the area, so it’s not like they’ve struggled to get people on their seats even when things haven’t gone all that well.

Considering that, the front office should make it a priority to keep the team competitive and improve the roster in the few areas of need they have.

The fans will only care about the team finding success and getting the monkey off their backs and not so much about whether they play in the most modern venue in the league or anything else.

Hopefully, that’ll be the case next season with Deshaun Watson back to full strength and Ken Dorsey calling the shots on offense.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

NFL logo

Andrew Berry Highlights Importance Of Buddy Young

15 mins ago

Former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Dolphins Defender Could Be On The Browns Radar

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Wild Deshaun Watson Salary Cap Number

18 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Makes Wild Revelation About Partying In College

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Notes Browns Could Still Cut Key Starter

22 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Reporter Notes Potential Issue In Browns Pursuit Of Mike Evans

23 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Johnny Manziel Makes Bold Statement About Patrick Mahomes

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Keep Being Linked To Notable Wide Receiver

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Pursue NFC Champion WR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Linked With Veteran Titans Defender

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign 2 Veteran QBs For Next Season

2 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH24: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Memphis Express warms up before a game against the Birmingham Iron at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Express defeated the Iron 31-25.

Johnny Manziel Gets Honest On Relationship With Josh Gordon

2 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

Potential Browns Free Agency Target Has Been Franchise Tagged

2 days ago

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins Responds To Browns' Interesting Comments

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

New NFL Salary Cap Has Notable Impact On Browns' Finances

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Analyst Has Strong Message About Recent Browns Reports

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals The 3 Main Questions For Browns This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Mary Kay Cabot Names 2 Moves She'd Make As Browns GM

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Reporter Clarifies Browns Plans for Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Stat Shows Browns Defender Was Exceptional Last Season

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Analyst Recalls What Browns Had To Endure Since Returning To The NFL

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Thinks Browns Should Make Big Trade Ahead Of 2024 NFL Draft

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Says Former Browns QB 'Didn't Hold Back' Against Him

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Honest Admission On Having Different Roles In The NFL

4 days ago

Andrew Berry Highlights Importance Of Buddy Young

No more pages to load