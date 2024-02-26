Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns found some success last season, and the stadium was buzzing from the very start of the campaign.

Browns fans have stuck with the team through thick and thin, enduring all the bad and tough times with them and selling out tickets despite the never-ending struggles.

That’s why former Browns wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs doesn’t think the team should go out of their way to appease the fans or even target different demographics.

Talking on his “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” show, the Browns great called Cleveland fans the best in the nation, raving about how much they’ve proved to be loyal and that they will stay with their team forever (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs on Twitter).

Do the Browns need to focus on appealing to a different demographic or stick to making the core fans happy? #DawgPound "We got Swiftie fans now paying attention to football" 🎤 – @MrsMariaCribbs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J54TiW7FCu — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) February 25, 2024

The league is always looking to expand its audience, and the new state-of-the-art facilities usually target different demographics, but Cribbs couldn’t care less about that.

Truth be told, the Browns are the most popular and beloved team in the area, so it’s not like they’ve struggled to get people on their seats even when things haven’t gone all that well.

Considering that, the front office should make it a priority to keep the team competitive and improve the roster in the few areas of need they have.

The fans will only care about the team finding success and getting the monkey off their backs and not so much about whether they play in the most modern venue in the league or anything else.

Hopefully, that’ll be the case next season with Deshaun Watson back to full strength and Ken Dorsey calling the shots on offense.